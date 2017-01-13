FBI captures alleged suspect in 1999 child abduction case

INDIANAPOLIS – A former Jackson County man was arrested and charged this week in connection to a 1999 child molestation case in southern Indiana, according to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler.

Charles Hollin was wanted on suspicion of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in Seymour, Ind. in January 1999 and sexually assaulting her before freeing her naked, the FBI said.

Hollin was arrested in Salem, Oregon at his job and will be returned to Jackson County to face felony charges for crimes alleged to have been committed.

“Catching sexual predators and holding them accountable remains a top priority in my office,” said Minkler. “I applaud the persistent efforts of the FBI and all our local partners in bringing this case to justice and hopefully a bit of closure to the victim and her family.”

The FBI alleges that during January 1999, a 10-year-old girl was outside a local girl’s club in Seymour when a man asked her to help him get his keys from his locked vehicle.

As the two got closer to the vehicle, the man placed his hand over her mouth and directed her into the car at knife point while threatening to kill her. He drove to a secluded area of the county where he sexually molested her, according to the FBI.

The girl was ordered out of his car on an isolated road without any clothing.

FBI officials said evidence collected pointed to Hollin as a suspect, but they learned he fled the state and moved to Oregon where he assumed the name Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who had been killed in a car accident in 1975 in Kentucky.

In 2007 the FBI offered up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of Hollin. He was known to have fake hair pieces, mustaches, and other means of disguising his identity, according to the FBI.

Hollin, who remains in the custody of the United States Marshal Service in Oregon, will face federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and identity theft.

“This case is a prime example of the tenacity of the FBI,” said Indianapolis FBI Special Agent in Charge W. Jay Abbott. “The public should be assured the FBI will not stop seeking justice for innocent victims.”

Assistant United States Attorney Bradley Shepard, who is prosecuting this case for the government, said Hollin could face up to eight years in jail if convicted on the federal charges and more than a decade if convicted on the Jackson County charges.