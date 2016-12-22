FBI hoping someone can identify this bank robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS -- Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a north side bank Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the Indiana Members Credit Union on Naab Road around 10:30 a.m.

Bank employees told officers that a man had walked into the bank and demanded money after implying that he had a weapon.

The bank teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he ran from the bank.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20's, with a medium build who stands about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, beanie cap, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on who this man might be is asked to contact the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at (317) 595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.