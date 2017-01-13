Federal court throws out Councilor Joe Simpson's lawsuit against Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- A federal court has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Indianapolis City-County Councilor Joe Simpson against the city alleging an unlawful arrest in 2012.

In June 2012, IMPD officers arrested Simpson on charges of refusing to leave the scene of an emergency incident and resisting arrest for allegedly becoming belligerent with officers investigating a robbery in his neighborhood.

Simpson reportedly wanted to check on someone in the home, who he believed was home alone. When officers told him to leave, he reportedly refused and began yelling at police.

The charge of refusing the leave the scene was eventually dismissed, and Simpson was found not guilty of resisting arrest.

Following his acquittal, Simpson filed a lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis and the arresting officer alleging unlawful arrest and prosecution.

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana threw out the case, finding that the officer did have probable cause to place Simpson under arrest. The court also found that Simpson suffered no constitutional deprivation after he was arraigned.

If he chooses to appeal, Simpson's case could next be heard by the 7th Circuit Court in Chicago.

Simpson, a Democrat, was reelected to the council in 2015 to represent District 7. He currently sits on the public safety and justice committee and is chair and member of the council's law enforcement study commission.

RTV6 reached out to Simpson for comment on this story, but has yet to hear back.