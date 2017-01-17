Fight at nightclub turns into shooting outside

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday morning outside a nightclub on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Police say the incident started with an argument inside the VIP Lounge near the intersection of 38th Street and Hawthorne Lane. The argument then spilled outside into the parking lot, where two people were shot.

One man was shot in the buttocks. He was found at a nearby gas station. Another man was shot in the hip. Both were taken to Eskenazi Health in serious condition.

Witnesses told police people were driving up and down Hawthorne Lane shooting at each other. A nearby officer heard about 30 shots from the area.

Another vehicle involved in the VIP Lounge shooting. You can see at least three bullet holes in the vehicle and broken glass. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/6yjrcEL6fp — Frank Y (@FY3TV) January 17, 2017

Police believe the argument may have started over a rap competition.

Investigators are searching nearby businesses for security camera footage.