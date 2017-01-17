Fight at nightclub turns into shooting outside

Matt McKinney
5:42 AM, Jan 17, 2017
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday morning outside a nightclub on Indianapolis' northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday morning outside a nightclub on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Police say the incident started with an argument inside the VIP Lounge near the intersection of 38th Street and Hawthorne Lane. The argument then spilled outside into the parking lot, where two people were shot.

One man was shot in the buttocks. He was found at a nearby gas station. Another man was shot in the hip. Both were taken to Eskenazi Health in serious condition.

Witnesses told police people were driving up and down Hawthorne Lane shooting at each other. A nearby officer heard about 30 shots from the area.

Police believe the argument may have started over a rap competition.

Investigators are searching nearby businesses for security camera footage.

