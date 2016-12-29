Final Richmond Hill suspect sentenced to prison

INDIANAPOLIS -- The final suspect in the Richmond Hill Explosion was sentenced to prison Wednesday, finally bringing an end to criminal prosecutions in the case more than four years after the deadly blast.

Marion County Judge Sheila Carlisle handed to a sentence of three years in prison Wednesday to Glenn Hults, the fifth suspect charged in the explosion that killed Dion and Jennifer Longworth and damaged more than 100 homes.

Hults was arrested in April 2015 on charges of conspiring to commit and arson following information given in a plea deal by Monserrate Shirley – the woman who owned the home that exploded.

Prosecutors allege Hults knew about the plot to burn or blow up Shirley's home in the Richmond Hill subdivision, and that he agreed to watch her daughter during three subsequent weekends when Shirley's boyfriend, Mark Leonard, and his brother, Bob Leonard Jr., attempted to commit the arson.

Hults is also accused of agreeing to store personal items from Shirley's home to prevent them from being damaged.

He reached a plea deal with prosecutors in November in which he would plead guilty to one count of assisting a criminal, a class “D” felony. Hults faced a sentencing range of six months to three years in prison.

Hults was the final suspect to go before a judge for sentencing. Brothers Mark Ray Leonard and Bob Leonard Jr. were both sentenced to life without parole in separate trials. Co-conspirators Monserrate Shirley and Gary Thompson each reached plea deals with prosecutors, receiving 50 and 20 years in prison, respectively.