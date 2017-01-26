Five charged with alleged drug trafficking at Marion County Jail II

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Marion County Sheriff's Office charged five people Thursday in connection with alleged drug trafficking with inmates at Marion County Jail II.

On January 11, a deputy received a tip that an interior window at the jail had been tampered with. During a search of the jail cell, deputies found two bundles of a "green leafy substance" believed to be a synthetic form of marijuana, along with a baggie containing half a gram of cocaine.

Following the search, the Marion County Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit arrested 28-year-old Timothy Logan on preliminary charges of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate, dealing in cocaine, dealing in a synthetic drug, trafficking with an inmate, possession of cocaine and possession of a synthetic drug.

Three inmates at the jail are also facing charges in connection with the case. Thomas Cox, 30, Troy Logan, 40, and Lamar Bigsbee, 29, face charges of trafficking a controlled substance, dealing in cocaine and dealing in a synthetic drug.

An arrest warrant was issued for a fifth suspect, 25-year-old Lamanda Skates, on charges of trafficking a controlled substance and dealing in cocaine and synthetic drugs.

The arrests come after Marion County Sheriff John Layton said in October that the jail has become "infested" with drugs, money and contraband cellphones.

CALL 6 | Sheriff: Jail II 'infested' with drugs, money and phones

A raid by dozens of deputies last fall found heroin, hundreds of dollars of cash and seven cell phones in cells at the jail. The jail is operated by Corrections Corporation of America. At the time, Layton said there were no plans to terminate the agreement with CCA.

As of Thursday evening, Skates remained on the loose. Anyone aware of her location should contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Communications at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 317-264-TIPS (8477).