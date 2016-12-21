Former Ball State football player murdered in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. -- A former Ball State football player is one of two men who were found shot to death in the basement of a house in Detroit Tuesday evening.

Police believe Robert Eddins, 28, and his friend Ricky McFarlin were followed home Monday night, robbed and then killed. The gas was also turned up in the house and police believe the person who killed them may have been trying to cover their tracks.

Family members say they last talked to Eddins around 6 p.m. Monday evening. The two were found by Eddins' father Tuesday night around 6 p.m.

Eddins was a former defensive end at Ball State University. He earned honors for his game time with the Cardinals at Ball State in 2010 and went on to play one game with the Buffalo Bills.

Eddins also has a four-year-old boy.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.