Former head of Jared Fogle's charity seeks a sentence review

The former head of ex-subway pitchman Jared Fogle's charitable foundation has asked a federal judge to review his prison sentence.

Russell Taylor received 27 years in prison after he plead guilty to possession of child pornography.

But now, Taylor believes his sentence was due to a bad defense from his former attorneys and he's asking a judge to change it.

Taylor's case led the FBI to Fogle, who is now serving almost 16 years after he pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and having sex with minors.