Former IMPD chief Troy Riggs joins Sagamore Institute as VP

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis-based Sagamore Institute announced Friday it has brought on former IMPD Chief Troy Riggs as vice president.

The institute is a public policy think tank formed in part by Sen. Dan Coats in 2004 as he was preparing to return to the U.S. after his term as ambassador to Germany.

According to a statement published Friday by the institute, Riggs will focus on "developing efficient and effective government models based on data collection and community partnerships."

His tenure as IMPD chief saw him push the department toward a more data-based policing model.

Riggs stepped down as chief in December after having served in the position for just under a year. Prior to that, he served as director of public safety and outreach at IUPUI and as director of public safety for the city of Indianapolis.