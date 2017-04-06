Former Marion Co. prosecutor Carl Brizzi suspended from practicing law for 30 days

Editor's note: Carl Brizzi has served as an on-air legal analyst for RTV6 in the past, but has no ongoing affiliation with the station.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court handed down a 30-day suspension from practicing law on Wednesday to former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi.

The suspension stems from two incidents in 2008 and 2009 while Brizzi was still serving as prosecutor.

Brizzi was accused in 2008 of failing to disclose a 50-percent stake in a real estate venture with former criminal defense attorney Paul Page. An investigation by the Indiana Supreme Court's Disciplinary Commission ultimately said the evidence showed that the omission was inadvertent, and found no violation.

A second incident in 2009, also involved Page, drew more condemnation from the disciplinary commission.

In a disciplinary order filed Wednesday, the commission pointed to "high unusual" intervention by Brizzi in instructing his chief deputy to allow a criminal defendant being represented by Page to a class "D" felony rather than a class "C" felony.

Brizzi told RTV6 last year he thought the issue had been settled after he received two letters from the disciplinary commission in March 2015 saying there was no

reasonable cause to believe that you are guilty of misconduct which would warrant disciplinary conduct."

But then in May 2016, the commission filed a verified complaint for disciplinary action against Brizzi in connection to three alleged incidents of professional misconduct.

"They sent a letter last year stating all matters were closed," Brizzi told RTV6 last year. "The disciplinary commission's pursuit is surprising given their representations plus the fact that the matter is eight years old."

The Supreme Court's ruling will prohibit Brizzi – who now operates a private law practice in Fishers – from practicing law for 30 days, beginning May 1.

His license will be reinstated following his 30-day suspension.