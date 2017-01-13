Former teacher, coach arrested for child seduction in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- A former Crawfordsville High School teacher and assistant basketball coach has been arrested for child seduction.

According to the school system, Michael Demeter, 25, was a math teacher and boys basketball coach at Crawfordsville High School from August 2013 until May 2016, when he resigned to take a position at Wabash College.

Demeter continued as an assistant basketball coach for CHS through the 2016-17 school year until the school system was made aware of the investigation on January 5.

Crawfordsville Superintendent Scott Bowling released the following statement: