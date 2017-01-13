Former teacher, coach arrested for child seduction in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- A former Crawfordsville High School teacher and assistant basketball coach has been arrested for child seduction.
According to the school system, Michael Demeter, 25, was a math teacher and boys basketball coach at Crawfordsville High School from August 2013 until May 2016, when he resigned to take a position at Wabash College.
Demeter continued as an assistant basketball coach for CHS through the 2016-17 school year until the school system was made aware of the investigation on January 5.
Crawfordsville Superintendent Scott Bowling released the following statement:
“Working in conjunction with the Crawfordsville Police Department, Crawfordsville School Corporation was notified on January 5, 2017 that Michael Demeter, a part time nonteaching coach for the school corporation, was the subject of a criminal investigation regarding a 2015 incident with a former Crawfordsville High School student. Mr. Demeter was immediately removed from contact with students pending the outcome of this investigation and is no longer employed with Crawfordsville schools.”