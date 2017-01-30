Four masked men force their way into west side apartment at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four masked men pushed their way into a west side apartment Saturday night, then robbed three men inside at gunpoint.

Indianapolis police officers were called to an apartment on the 5100 block of Hillsboro Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery.

Once on scene, the residents of the apartment told police that two black males and two white males – all wearing masks and armed with handguns – knocked on their door and then forced their way into the apartment.

Inside, the men ordered the apartment residents into the living room and forced them to lie down on the floor. One suspect grabbed a bottle of vodka and poured it all over the residents while the other suspects robbed the men of their cellphones and cash.

The four suspects then fled in a white van.

None of the apartment residents was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.