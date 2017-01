INDIANAPOLIS -- Four teens involved in a fight at Castleton Square Mall the day after Christmas could be charged as juveniles in connection with the incident, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The scope of the charges won't be released because the age of those involved.

Police say two girls had been arguing on social media over a boy and they got into a fight when they saw each other at the mall.

Reports were that a group of over one hundred teens were involved in the fight.

Seven teens were arrested, one male and six females, but three are not facing charges because there was not enough evidence or the prosecutor's office chose not to pursue them.