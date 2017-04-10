Franklin Central High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Franklin Central High School Teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Franklin Township Community School Corporation said they got a tip on April 7 from an "anonymous source" that a female teacher was having an inappropriate relationship with a student at the high school.

The school system said they immediately reported the allegations to the Department of Child Services and notified the parents of the student involved.

School officials say the teacher started with the corporation on January 3, 2017 after a "thorough vetting process that included a full criminal background check."

That teacher is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

RTV6 is not naming the teacher because she has not been charged with a crime.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and DCS.