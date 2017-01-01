Frankton PD: Man shoots gun at SUV with teens inside

ANDERSON, Ind. – A Muncie man was arrested after he was found shooting a gun at a vehicle in Anderson Sunday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

An officer with the Frankton Police Department arrived at 3165 N. State Road 9 after a reported accident in the area. When the officer arrived, he found a man firing a handgun at a white SUV with three juveniles inside.

Jordan Ray Mace, 25, of Muncie was found to have a blood alcohol content above the legal limit and was arrested, according to police.

Police said the juveniles had given Mace a ride after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident and left his car on the side of the road. The group took Mace back to his vehicle and were supposed to take him to another location, but left abruptly.

Mace told police he became very angry but doesn’t know why he decided to fire his weapon at their vehicle.

Mace is preliminarily charged with attempted battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.