INDIANAPOLIS -- School police and staff searched George Washington Community High School for possible explosives Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was made from inside the school.

School officials contacted IMPD, saying they had received a bomb threat from an internal line within the building shortly before 10 a.m.

Following the threat, the entire building was searched by school administrators, police and custodial staff. No explosives were found during the search.

The building was eventually given the all-clear around 11 a.m.

School administrators weren't immediately available for comment about the threat.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no other information was available.