Greenwood police arrest IMPD officer on charges of shoplifting, resisting arrest

INDIANAPOLIS -- An IMPD officer was arrested Thursday by Greenwood police on charges of shoplifting and resisting arrest.

According to the department, Greenwood police notified IMPD today that Officer Suzanne Binder had been taken into custody.

IMPD said at the time of Binder's arrest, Binder had no police powers and was not serving in active duty capacity. She is currently assigned to the manpower power for "non-disciplinary reasons."

Binder has been employed with IMPD for 14 years.

Following her arrest, Binder was suspended without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the Police Merit Board.