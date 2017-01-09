Greenwood police looking for a man who robbed person at gas station

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Greenwood police are looking for a man who they say robbed a person at a gas station on December 2.

The victim was sitting in his car at the Speedway at 1291 Madison Avenue when a man got out of a maroon four-door car and asked to borrow a cell phone.

The suspect tried a couple of numbers that didn't work. Police say he then told the victim he was going to keep the phone, lifted his shirt to show a handgun and told the victim to drive away.

Police say the suspect was with a woman who was not involved in the robbery. When the victim left, the man went to get the woman and they headed north on Madison Avenue.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.