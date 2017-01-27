Greenwood police searching for man who robbed bank

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Greenwood bank Thursday afternoon.

Greenwood officers were called to the Indiana Credit Union on S SR 135 just before 4 p.m. for a bank robbery.

The teller told police that a man came into the bank and did not speak. He just handed her a note demanding money.

The teller described the suspect as a white man in his mid 20's to early 30's, between 5'9" and 6' tall. He was wearing a blue jacket, orange hat, and gloves at the time of the robbery.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, and he ran from the store.

Anyone with information on who the suspect in the above photos might be is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department tip line at (317) 865-0300.