GREENWOOD, Ind. – A teenager was found dead in a vehicle in Greenwood early Sunday morning.

Greenwood police said they found a 16-year-old male dead in the back seat of a car around 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Jaden Lane in the Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Officers believe the teen died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

While investigators were on scene, two teens, ages 15 and 16 arrived at the Greenwood Police Department with their parents, stating they witnessed the incident.

The pair identified the suspect as 18-year-old Isaac Stinemetz of Greenwood. Both teens said Stinemetz and the victim were arguing when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim once.

Stinemetz was arrested at his home by police.

During questioning, he admitted to shooting the victim, police said, but he claimed he thought the gun was unloaded.

Stinemetz told police after the shooting, he and two other juveniles panicked and fled the scene. The gun was dropped into a nearby storm drain and was later recovered by police.

He is currently being held without bond on the charge of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.

Police have not released the name of the victim.