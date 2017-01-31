Hamilton Southeastern Schools to have increased security after social media post

Cloudy
FISHERS, Ind. -- The Fishers Police Department will be at Hamilton Southeastern Schools Tuesday after a violent post was made on social media.
The post was seen Monday night on a live screen during an Instagram icebreaker at an Hamilton Southeastern High School Young Life event. The event was off-campus.
Several people took pictures of the message, and reported it to administrators and the police, according to a school spokesperson.
School officials and Fishers police investigated and found the individuals responsible.
Fishers police do not believe there is a credible threat to the schools.