Hamilton Southeastern Schools to have increased security after social media post

FISHERS, Ind. -- The Fishers Police Department will be at Hamilton Southeastern Schools Tuesday after a violent post was made on social media.

The post was seen Monday night on a live screen during an Instagram icebreaker at an Hamilton Southeastern High School Young Life event. The event was off-campus.

Several people took pictures of the message, and reported it to administrators and the police, according to a school spokesperson.

School officials and Fishers police investigated and found the individuals responsible.

Fishers police do not believe there is a credible threat to the schools.