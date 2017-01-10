Hancock man charged with beating, having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- A Hancock County man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

According to court documents, the investigation against Steven Grogan, 36, began after the young girl missed several days of school. When detectives questioned the girl she said that she had been beaten with a belt and missed school because of the marks on her face.

The girl went on to tell detectives that the same man who hit her, had forced her to have sex with him on multiple occasions between Christmas break 2015 and September 2016, even after she had asked him to stop.

The man would also send her sexually charged messages over social media, according to the girl.

When questioned about the charges, Grogan admitted to hitting the young girl but denied any sexual contact. He told investigators that he had ‘looked’ at her vagina one time because she claimed to have an infection, but that he knew that he shouldn’t have.

Grogan is facing multiple charges including rape and battery.