Home, cars hit by stray bullets in neighborhood on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman whose east side home was riddled with bullets Thursday night said she’s had enough with the violence.

Shundra Moton knows the heartache that comes with gun violence all too well. She lost her son, Cortez, in 2014 after he was shot on the city’s north side. His murder remains unsolved to this day.

On Thursday night she found herself in the middle of that violence when someone fired several shots into her home.

“It sounded like fireworks,” said Moton, who was inside the home with her 10-year-old daughter when the gunfire started around 8:30 p.m.

“I was terrified, I hear all these gunshots and I’m like get down, get on the floor, I don’t know what else to tell her,” said Moton.

Moton and police both believe her home was an unintended target, but that doesn’t make the situation any less scary. At least two cars parked nearby were also hit by bullets.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are trying to determine if the shooting is connected with a similar one from the week before. In that incident several cars were also hit by bullets.

Moton said she's watched the kids in her neighborhood grow up and get involved in things they shouldn't. And she said the violence needs to stop.

“Since these teenagers have grown up and gotten involved in things, too many young kids who can get caught in the crossfire, obviously people are not having any regards for life,” said Moton.

And she has a strong message for those involved.

“Just think if this happened to your family. How would you feel? Start valuing life,” said Moton.