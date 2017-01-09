Homeland Security arrests Perry Meridian student over threats to schools

INDIANAPOLIS -- A student was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly issuing threats on social media against Perry Meridian Township schools.
According to the district, the threats were made against Perry Meridian schools late Friday night.
School administrators contacted law enforcement and Homeland Security to investigate the threats. By Saturday morning, investigators had tracked the threats to a Perry Meridian student they believed was responsible.
The student, whose identity was not released, was taken into juvenile custody Saturday approximately three hours after the threats were made.
Perry Meridian administrators released the following statement Monday about the incident:
Safety is our top priority, and we will continue to be vigilant in protecting our students. We are thankful to the social media users who saw the threat and notified our district. We also appreciate the efforts of law enforcement and Homeland Security who acted fast to identify the origin of the threat.