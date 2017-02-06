Human Trafficking Hotline reports 37 percent increase in cases from Indiana in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS -- The number of reported human trafficking cases in Indiana rose by almost 37 percent last year compared to 2015.

According to new data released last week by the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 83 cases of human trafficking were reported to the hotline originating from Indiana. That's compared to 53 cases in 2015.

The hotline received 268 calls from Indiana – the most in at least the last five years.

Since 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has received 1,360 calls about possible cases in Indiana. Of those, 348 cases have been corroborated.

Of the 83 cases reported in Indiana last year, 67 of the victims were female. Thirty one victims were minors. The majority of cases, 64, were related to sex trafficking.

If you want to report a case of suspect human trafficking, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-273-7888. Calls remain confidential.