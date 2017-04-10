IMPD called to west side home 45 mins before woman killed

INDIANAPOLIS -- Before a 24-year-old woman was shot in a far west side home Sunday, incident reports show police were called to the same address earlier in the day for a family disturbance.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Raceway Road shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find 24-year-old Roberta Luten suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter was identified as a 17-year-old female. IMPD currently classifies the shooting as accidental.

IMPD call reports show officers were dispatched to the same address just 45 minutes earlier on a report of a physical disturbance involving family members.

At least six people were involved in that altercation, including Luten – who is listed as having sustained minor injuries – and another victim, 56-year-old Robert E. Wilson.

The report lists three other females and one male participant in the incident. Although their names aren't provided, their ages are listed as 21, 24 and 42. One participant's age is not given.

IMPD did not immediately say why they believed the shooting to be accidental.

The 17-year-old female believed to be responsible for the shooting was taken in for questioning, but not placed under arrest.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

