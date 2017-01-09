IMPD investigating possible flasher at Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS -- IMPD sex crimes detectives are investigating a possible flasher at the Circle Centre Mall over the weekend.

Police received a report of a man exposing himself around 6:00 p.m. Sunday from two women, ages 18 and 25.

The suspect was described as a male in his mid-20s.

Simon Malls issued a brief statement to RTV6 about the incident Monday afternoon:

IMPD arrived and began their investigation at 6:00pm yesterday; the investigation is still pending. Since IMPD is handling the issue, Simon won't be commenting on it, we're going to allow them to handle everything since it's still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.