IMPD investigating woman raped while walking to work on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men raped a woman on the near north side Saturday morning, according to a report filed by the victim with IMPD.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, told police the attack happened near the intersection of 16th Street and Central Avenue while she was walking to work around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

After the attack, the woman went to Methodist Hospital, where IMPD sex crimes detectives were called to respond.

One of the suspects is described as an approximately 40-year-old black male, standing approximately 5'2" – 5'5" with short or balding hair.

The other suspect was described as an approximately 35-year-old black male weighing between 180-200 pounds and standing 6'2" – 6'3" tall. The victim said this suspect had a beard and a light complexion and had blood on his face.

According to IMPD, the suspects remained at large as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this attack should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.