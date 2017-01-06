IMPD: Man admitted to robbing at least 8 delivery drivers in 3 month period

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man who admitted to robbing at least eight different delivery drivers over the course of three months is now behind bars.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Covert Crime Unit along with the FBI Safe Street Task Force arrested Justin Camper, 25, on Tuesday.

Detectives worked over the holidays to identify the suspect and arrested him at his home. they found multiple items suspected of being used in the furtherance of several of the robberies.

Camper admitted to at least eight separate robberies of delivery drivers spanning from September to December of 2016.

Police arrested camper on several preliminary counts of robbery in connection with the crimes.