IMPD narcotics and SWAT officers raid east side home, arrest two on drug charges

INDIANAPOLIS -- IMPD narcotics and SWAT team officers executed a search warrant at an east side home Tuesday, netting drugs, weapons and two arrests.

Officers from the North District Narcotics/Vice Unit and North District Flex Team, along with SWAT officers, made forced entry into a home in the 5400 block of East 17th Street, just one block north of Community Hospital East, shortly after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, officers found bags of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin inside the house, along with two handguns and approximately $1,400 in cash. Three vehicles were also impounded as a result of the raid.

Two people inside the home were placed under arrest: Brandon Futrell, 28; and Tiffany Latrice Vaden, 20.

Futrell and Vaden face preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

ALSO READ | SWAT officers raid both sides of duplex, netting drugs, guns and 6 arrests