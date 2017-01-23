IMPD officer hurt in crash during chase

Matt McKinney
6:16 AM, Jan 23, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was hurt Monday morning in a crash during a chase on Indianapolis' east side. 

The crash happened around 2 a.m., near the intersection of Arlington and Julian avenues.

The officer was chasing a possible stolen motorcycle when she lost control, hitting a utility pole and a porch. 

There is no word on the officer's condition. 

The driver of the motorcycle is still on the loose -- the chase was called off as it went toward downtown and became too dangerous. 

Police are still searching for a green Honda motorcycle with the license plate M521TS.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. You can also text “INDYCS” plus your tip to 274637. Your tip can be reported anonymously.

