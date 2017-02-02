IMPD officer tackles belligerent, naked man allegedly high on 'wax'

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man allegedly high on "wax" assaulted his mother and then got into a naked confrontation with police Monday.

Emergency crews were originally called to the 700 block of Lynn Street around 9:00 p.m. Monday on a report of a man having trouble breathing after having allegedly smoked marijuana "wax."

When firefighters arrived, they encountered 35-year-old Earl M. Whitney. Whitney was reportedly in an agitated state and began yelling at the fire crews.

"Wax," also known as "dabs" or "shatter," is a potent extract of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Read more about the drug here.

Whitney's mother walked out of the home to try to calm her son down, leading Whitney to shove her several times in the face.

According to court documents, Whitney then "stumbled down from the front porch, with his pants around his ankles, and started yelling at them that this was his house."

At that point, IMPD officers arrived on scene to see Whitney with no shirts and his pants around his ankles shouting profanities at the firefighters.

The officer told Whitney to stop yelling and sit down. Instead, Whitney started yelling "just Taze me! Taze me!" as he began approaching the officer while waving his arms in the arm.

The officer later wrote that he believed Whitney was under the influence of drugs due to his behavior.

Whitney reportedly continued approaching the officer and yelling mostly unintelligible things That's when, the officer wrote, he decided Whitney was not going to comply with his orders.

"At this time, I stepped forward and delivered a roundhouse kick to the outside of Whitney's left thigh," the officer wrote in his report. "The kick was effective and Whitney's left leg buckled and he leaned over to his left and bent over at the waist. I rushed forward and tackled Whitney to the ground, where he landed on his stomach."

With the help of firefighters, the officer was able to cuff Whitney and place him on a stretcher, at which point Whitney reportedly began trying to spit on officers and firefighters. Medics placed a spit hood on Whitney and transported him to the hospital.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and public intoxication against Whitney. As of Thursday evening, Whitney remained in custody at the Marion County Jail.