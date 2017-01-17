INDIANAPOLIS -- A suspect being chased by Indianapolis police crashed his car into a house on the city's east side and then got into a struggle with the homeowner before police arrested him.

The chase began Monday afternoon after an officer tried to pull over a Cadillac he saw cut off another vehicle.

The driver sped off, ran a stop sign at East 19th Street and then his Cadillac went airborne. The car landed in the yard of a home in the 1800 block of North Layman.

The Cadillac hit a tree, rolled onto its side, ran into a Mustang parked in the driveway and finally came to a stop when it hit the front of the house.

Police say the suspect got out of his car and ran toward the house where the homeowner was standing in the doorway. He pushed the homeowner inside and the two began to struggle.

The suspect broke free and ran into a bathroom. Police say he came out of the bathroom after several minutes and they arrested him.

Officers searched the bathroom and said they found two bags of marijuana. They also say they found a handgun next to the suspect's vehicle.

Isearron McCloud, 37, of Indianapolis is facing preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, battery, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

The homeowner and officer didn't suffer any serious injuries.