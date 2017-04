INDIANAPOLIS -- A car belonging to a member of the Indiana House of Representatives was hit by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Indianapolis Saturday.

Ind. Rep. Jeff Ellington's 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass was hit while it was at the Indiana Statehouse.

Three teenagers were shot Saturday night in the drive-by shooting at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Ohio Street.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, each with at least one gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS | Three teens wounded in drive-by shooting in downtown Indy | After triple shooting downtown, Indy reacts to question of safety

One of the stray bullets hit the top of his car, creating a hole in the fabric.

Ellington said he noticed it Monday morning.

"I noticed something in the back of my convertible top -- a little slit -- and I thought 'Gosh, did i back up and hit something, or what happened?'" Ellington said. "I just looked down and there was a bullet."