For the second year in a row, Indianapolis sees its deadliest year on record. Maybe.

Gregory was shot and killed on Nov. 25, 2015, while driving on I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis. But because the shooting happened on I-70, it was investigated by the Indiana State Police and not by IMPD, and therefore not counted in IMPD's numbers.
Killebrew was shot a few days later, on Dec. 1, 2015, on the 1000 block of West 29th Street. He didn't die of his injuries until Jan. 16, 2016. IMPD counts him as a 2016 homicide.
"If somebody gets shot Dec. 31 of this year, and they die January 2, they count it in the current year," Adams said. "They don't go back and change that 144 to 145."
Adams said IMPD wasn't sure who the additional four homicide victims reported in its UCR were. That number could include Killebrew and Gregory, or, Adams said, potentially represent shootings that were ruled self-defense by the prosecutor's office but which meet the FBI's definition of a criminal homicide.
"Even though we're the same department, we sometimes work with different definitions of things," Adams said.
While we're talking about question marks in the homicide record, it should also be made clear that 2016 has some as well. The death of 44-year-old James Rice illustrates that perfectly.
(We should also note that a call to the homicide detective in charge of the case asking for clarification on its status was not returned.)
If there is a bottom line, it's this: Officially, 2016 is now the deadliest year on record in Indianapolis history. It's also the second year in a row to earn that distinction, and the sixth year in a row that homicides have increased in Indianapolis. Overall, the city's yearly homicide rate has increased by 57 percent since 2010.
If IMPD's effort to "reconcile" its numbers results in 2015's total being increased – and 2016 therefore becoming "just one" of the deadliest years on record, rather than "the deadliest" – the fact remains that the systemic issues which have caused increasing violence in Indianapolis remain intact, and that, if the trend is not addressed, Indianapolis could, for the third year in a row, see its deadliest year ever again in 2017.