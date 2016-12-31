Indianapolis has over 80 unsolved murders in 2016, families want answers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The city of Indianapolis has set another record for criminal homicides in 2016. But that isn't the only number they're up against.

Over half of the city's nearly 150 homicides remain unsolved as the year draws to to a close, and families want answers.

Phil Ping's daughter, Victoria Valdez is one of those murders.

RELATED| Indy's deadliest year comes amid smallest homicides increase since 2012

Valdez was found shot to death alongside her friend Vincent Grant in her northwest side home back in September.

It's been three months since her death, and her father is speaking out for the first time, pleading for someone to help bring her killer to justice.

“It was a miserable night when I went to bed that night, I was completely overcome with the rage of it all,” said Phil Ping.

Ping will ring in the New Year holding on to old memories of his daughter. He describes her as a loving mother of two children and a woman with a big heart who liked to help others.

Now, three months later, he’s awaiting that phone call to heat that they’ve made an arrest.

Ping is confident that police will solve her case, but he has a message for those who know who pulled the trigger on his daughter but won’t go to police.

“I would say to them what they’re doing is just as bad as the person that committed the crime because theya re leaving every family in this community vulnerable to their actions being repeated and that if and when that happens theya re going to have blood on their hands,” said Ping.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.