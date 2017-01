Indianapolis man arrested for fondling himself outside Catholic mission

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 58-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly fondling himself outside of a Catholic mission on the Near Eastside.

John Raymond Afzal was taken into custody on two counts of public indecency and one count of public nudity around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

He was arrested after police were called to the Missionaries of Charity building in the 2400 block of East 10th Street on a report of a possible suspect from a vandalism report made the previous day.

Witnesses said Afzal was parked outside of the mission in a vehicle fondling himself while looking at the nuns who reside in the mission.

Marion County inmate records show Afzal was arrested twice last year, in June and September, on charges of invasion of privacy.

As of Friday afternoon, Afzal was being held at the Marion County Jail awaiting a bail hearing.