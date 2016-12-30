Indy's deadliest year comes amid smallest homicide increase since 2012

INDIANAPOLIS -- Although 2016 will go down in the record books as the new deadliest year in Indianapolis history, it also saw one of the smallest increases to its homicide rate since 2010.

As of this writing, 148 people have been the victim of criminal homicides in Indianapolis – four more than the previous record set in 2015 of 144.

Prior to that, the homicide record was held by 1998, when 143 people were killed.

If there's a silver lining, it's this: 2016 saw an increase in homicides 8 percentage points lower than the average of the previous five years, and the lowest overall increase in homicides since 2012. The last time the homicide rate decreased was 2010.

Between 2011 and 2015, murders in Indianapolis increased by an average of 9.85 percent year over year. Last year, 2015 saw an increase of 10.77 percent compared to 2014. By comparison, 2016 saw an increase of 2.7 percent.

Nationwide, U.S. News & World Report reported a 14-percent increase in America's murder rate, although, as it notes, much of that was driven by a large increase in Chicago.

2015 vs. 2016: Age of victims

Although the spread of victims' ages differed between the two years – the most common age of homicide victim in 2015 was 34, for example, versus 23 in 2016 – on average, the two years were very similar.

The median age of homicide victims in 2015 & 2016 was 29. And both years had similar numbers of victims under the age of 25: 55 in 2015 versus 58 in 2016.







2015 vs. 2016: Sex and race of victims

The demographic information for some of 2016's victims remains unknown, however, the data available shows the two years will end with similar proportions.

More than 80 percent of all homicide victims in Indianapolis for the past two years have been male. Seventy-two percent were black in 2015, compared to 69 percent in 2016. Black males again paid the heaviest toll. In 2015, 88 black men were the victims of criminal homicides. The next closest demographic was white men, at 21 victims. This year, 89 black men were killed, compared to 20 white men. Overall, 61 percent of homicide victims over the past two years have been black men.





2015 vs. 2016: Method and motive

Unsurprisingly, firearms again accounted for the vast majority of homicides in Indianapolis. Of 148 homicides this year, 132 were fatal shootings. Even more people, 138, were killed in shootings last year.

RTV6 did not track the suspected motive of homicides in 2015, so data is only available from IMPD for this year. Of those homicides where a suspected motive has been released, the majority are attributed to drugs, robbery or arguments. Those three motives account for nearly 67 percent of all reported homicide motives this year.