ISP: Two men arrested for after driving around construction barricades on I-465 NB

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men were arrested for drunk driving after they drove around barricades and INDOT trucks being used to close I-465 northbound after the overpass was damaged Tuesday morning and the interstate was shut down for emergency repairs, state police say.

Authorities say, Jeremiah Colby, 31, of Indianapolis drove around the barricades around 10:30 Tuesday night. Colby continued driving north until he hit the back of an INDOT utility truck.

A trooper says he determined that Colby was intoxicated and he was taken to the hospital for a blood test. Those results are not yet available.

Colby was booked on probable cause of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving in a construction zone, according to state police.

The second incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Jason Cookerly, 33, drove around the road closure barricades and into the restricted area of I-465 northbound north of I-70.

Cookerly was pulled over by a trooper and arrested on probable cause of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving in a construction zone, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.