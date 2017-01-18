Lockdown lifted for Lawrence schools following shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Several schools in the Lawrence community were placed on a lockdown after a person was shot on the city’s northeast side.

High police activity caused Lawrence Central, Belzer Middle School, Harrison Hill Elementary, Brook Park Elementary, and ELC Brook Park to be placed on a lockdown shortly after 1 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police said the person was shot in the 5600 block of Brendon Way East Drive in an apartment complex.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi hospital in serious condition, according to officers.

Police have not released the name of the victim or information on a possible suspect.