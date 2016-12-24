Liquor store in Lafayette robbed, suspect on the loose

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police are seeking help in finding a man who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Lafayette Friday evening.

Police said the suspect used a black handgun to rob Bar Barry Liquors at 3000 S. 9th Street around 6 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, an oversized gray zip-up sweatshirt and a skeleton mask with green teeth on it.

A police K9 tracked the suspect to the area west of Dover Lane, but it is believed he fled in a vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200.