Madison Co. inmate says he was beaten, sexually assaulted with toothbrush

ANDERSON, Ind. -- An inmate at the Madison County Jail strangled another inmate until he passed out and then sexually assaulted him, according to criminal charges filed last month.

The alleged attack occurred on February 15 at the Madison County Jail in Anderson, Indiana.

According to a recorded statement provided to sheriff's department deputies, an inmate of the jail says another inmate, 24-year-old Justin Lanel Harrison, began tying him up in his bunk.

The inmate said he fought back, at which point Harrison allegedly pulled him off his bunk and then strangled him until he blacked out.

When he regained consciousness, the inmate said a third man, inmate Kramer Hill, held his legs down while Harrison attacked him.

The inmate said both Harrison and Hill then kicked him multiple times, before Harrison proceeded to sexually assault him with a toothbrush.

In a statement to police, Hill said there had been an attack in the cell, but that he wasn't part of it.

"He added he had never seen anything like what happened in his cell that night," a probable cause affidavit reads. "He said he didn't want to be a part of Mr. Harrison killing this dude."

According to the victim, the assault went on for approximately two hours.

In a statement to police, Harrison reportedly confessed that he had choked the victim, adding "thinks might have gotten a little out of hand."

At the time of the alleged assault, Harrison was confined in the jail on charges of criminal confinement and battery by means of a deadly weapon stemming from a September 2016 incident.

Harrison faces new charges of rape, strangulation, criminal confinement and battery in connection with the alleged jailhouse assault in February.

