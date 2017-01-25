Man accused of domestic terrorism found judge's address for separate case

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- The suspect in a domestic terrorism case will get a different judge for an unrelated case after prosecutors learned he had been searching the home address of the judge.

Christopher Byrne was arrested on Aug. 15, 2016 after police found a rifle, a scope, a homemade suppressor and the ingredients for a "bleach bomb" in his car. He was about a week away from a trial for a separate case, involving gun charges.

This week, Johnson County prosecutors learned he had been researching the home address of the judge for that case before his "bleach bomb" arrest.

When they found out about the address research, the prosecutors told the defense and the judge. The defense's counsel asked for a different judge for the upcoming sentencing.

The Indiana Supreme Court will appoint a Special Judge for his sentencing. He faces up to six years in prison on the gun charges.

PREVIOUS | Indianapolis man accused of planning domestic terrorism