Police: Indianapolis man suspected of robbing several delivery drivers arrested

INDIANAPOLIS –- A man suspected in the robbery of several delivery drivers was arrested Wednesday, according to detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives say 25-year-old Justin Camper admitted to at least eight armed robberies from September to December 2016.

Police said none of the drivers were injured during the robberies.

Camper was arrested on several preliminary counts of robbery and is currently being held in the Marion County Jail awaiting a charging decision by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.