Man beaten during robbery outside apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was critically injured after he was robbed outside an apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Port Au Prince Street just after midnight on Monday.

The man said he went outside to smoke a cigarette when someone attacked him in the parking lot.

Officers say the 32-year-old victim was hit several times but they aren't sure what type of weapon was used.

The victim says he was stabbed with something sharp that left him with cuts to his face. One of them is so deep that it damaged the nerves around his eye.

He says the suspect got away with his wallet and $200.

No word on any suspects or arrests at this time.