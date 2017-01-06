INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was charged Friday with possession of child pornography and sexually exploiting four children, according to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a tip on January 2 that Christopher Abraham, 38, of Indianapolis had images of child pornography on his computer at his east side home,

Police found thousands of images of child pornography after obtaining a search warrant for computers, external drives and other electronic devices at Abraham’s home.

Investigators said in addition to commercially-produced child pornography, Abraham’s collection allegedly included photos he took of children ranging in age from two to seven years old.

“Protecting trusting children from predators who would sexually exploit them continues to be a top priority in my office,” said Minkler. “In this office, child victims will always have an advocate to hold their abusers accountable.”

Abraham, who remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, could face a maximum sentence of 140 years if found guilty on all charges.