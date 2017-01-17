Man, dog shot during break-in on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man and a dog were both shot during a break-in on Indy's northeast side Monday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to a possible shooting near Harlan Street around 7 p.m.

Witnesses told police that two men broke into the garage of a home and tried to rob those inside. One of the suspects then pulled a gun and shot a man in the arm, and a dog.

The victim was able to walk to a family member's house a few blocks away before he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the dog was still alive, but it was unclear how serious its injuries were. Animal control was called to help assist with the dog.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police do not have any suspects at this time.