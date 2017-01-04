INDIANAPOLIS – The man charged with the murder of a 2-year-old boy pleaded guilty and will serve 65 years in prison, according to the Marion County prosecutor.

Diquan Williams was taking care of Cameron Parks, 2, on October 17, 2015 when he died with bruising and brain injuries. In probable cause documents, investigators said Williams told them he was watching the little boy while his mother was at work.

Williams allegedly told police the boy would use the bathroom at various locations through the house and smear it on his bedroom wall.

Williams admitted to pushing and punching the boy multiple times, causing him to fall to the floor and cry out, according to the documents.



The little boy's mother, Dominique Parks, returned from work nine hours later to find the toddler lying on the floor where Williams told police he left him hours later. The child was "cold and limp," court documents say.

RELATED | Man charged with murder, neglect after 2-year-old dies after being found with brain injuries | Prosecutor to seek life without parole in death of infant Cameron Parks | Father 'lost for words' over toddler son's beating death

Officers were called to Riley Hospital after the boy was brought in with multiple injuries including a body temperature of 81 degrees, multiple bruises all over his body, a bruised lung and injuries to his brain.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Williams plead guilty to murder and neglect of a dependent. As part of the agreement, he will serve a 65-year sentence, with 55 years to be served through the Indiana Department of Correction followed by 10 years served through Marion County Community Corrections.

“We are pleased that Williams will spend most, if not all, of his adult life in prison for the unimaginable horror and death experienced by Cameron Parks,” Prosecutor Curry said.

Dominique Parks plead guilty in June 2016 to neglect of a dependent causing death. She is serving a 20-year sentence with 14 years served in the Indiana Department of Correction and six years to be served through Marion County Community Corrections.

A sentencing hearing for Williams has been set for Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m.