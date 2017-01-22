Man shot at Indiana Government Center, listed in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the grounds of the Indiana State Government Center Saturday night.
Indianapolis police and firefighters found an 18-year-old man in critical condition suffering from several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Market Street.
The investigation determined the shooting happened on the northwest side of the Indiana State House. Due to the shooting taking place on state property, Indiana Capitol Police along with the Indiana State Police were called to investigate.
Police said they are trying to locate witnesses to determine the motive behind the crime, but evidence found the incident was not a random attack.
The victim was able to walk from the shooting location to the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Market Street where he collapsed, officers said.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.