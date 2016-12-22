Man shot in shoulder during apparent road rage incident on city's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was shot in the shoulder in an apparent road rage incident on the city's southwest side Wednesday afternoon.

The victim told police that he was driving down Kentucky Avenue when he was cut off by a blue mini-van. The victim said he honked his horn at the van and started to pass it when he heard the gunshots.

The victim said he believes three shots were fired, one of them went through his back window and hit him in the shoulder.

After he was shot, the man passed by an officer who was traveling the opposite direction on Kentucky Avenue and he was able to flag the officer down at Troy Avenue and Lockburn Street where they called for medical help.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police believe was a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation but police are looking for the driver of a blue mini-van.

Police have no suspects at this time.